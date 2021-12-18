Covid-19: Nigeria records 1,584 new cases in 10-month high

Nigeria on Friday recorded 1,584 new infections, as the country’s daily COVID-19 tally continues to rise.

Giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed in a Facebook post on Saturday that the new cases were confirmed in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to NCDC data, Friday’s figure is the highest number of cases to be recorded in the last 10 months.

The country recorded a tally exceeding the 1,000 mark for the third consecutive day, following the 1,424 and 1,051 cases reported on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Of the new cases logged on Friday, Lagos accounted for an alarming tally of 906 and was followed by FCT and Rivers which reported 258 and 217 fresh infections respectively.

Others are Edo – 85, Oyo – 50, Ogun – 16, Ondo – 14, Bayelsa – 12, Osun – 10, Bauchi – nine, and Kano – seven.

The NCDC added that one more person died, raising the nation’s death toll to 2,984.

As concerns grow over the recent surge in the number of cases reported daily, authorities in Lagos have declared a fourth wave of the pandemic in the state, calling on citizens to adhere to health protocols.

