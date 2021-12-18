Drama as Wizkid falls on stage in Abuja concert [Video]

Afropop superstar, Wizkid, on Friday night, experienced a mild drama at his concert in Abuja.

Wizkid ‘’Live in concert’ held on Friday night at Transcorp Hilton, and while on stage, an excited fan held one of his legs and refused to let go.

The incident led to a melee as fans started screaming and bodyguards struggled to release Wizkid’s leg to avoid a fall on stage.

However, it was unsuccessful for some minutes as Wizkid fell on stage while the fan held onto the leg.

The Abuja concert comes in the wake of his hugely successful London concert where he sold out tickets at the o2 Arena in record time.

Hardly a stranger to success, 2021 was a hugely successful for Nigeria’s Starboy as his hit song, ‘Essence’ has continued to make waves across the world as celebrities dance and vibe to it.

His international audience grew massively, he won a slew of plaques, his songs topped billboard charts, he recorded massive streams on his album and endorsement deals to reinforce his position as the most celebrated artiste on the continent.

