Liquorose sweeps four gongs at 2021 Scream Awards

Dancer and reality tv star, Roseline Afije, also known as Liquorose, on Friday swept home four awards at the 2021 Scream Award.

It continues a sensational run for the talented TV star since leaving the BBNaija ‘Shine Your Eye’ reality show in October.

The Edo-born celeb was voted the Personality of the Year at the just concluded Scream Awards, where she also won the Next Rated Youth award as well as the reality star of the year.

In another category, the beautiful screen diva picked up the biggest fan base of the year award, confirming her appeal to fans across the board.

