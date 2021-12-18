Wizkid dazzles in soldout Abuja concert

Nigerian Afropop sensation, Wizkid, pulled a show stopping sold-out show in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Friday night.

Thousands of Abuja residents thronged out in their numbers to see the show, tagged: “Wizkid Live In Concert,” held at Transcorp Hilton and organised by Play Network.

There was traffic gridlock at the Wuse area as revellers turned out in thousands to watch the majestic “Ojuelegba” crooner perform live in the capital city.

In his electrifying performance, Wizkid took the crowd on a memory ride, singing his hit songs from the early “Tease Me” and “Ojuelegba” to “Soco” and more recent hit, “Essence”.

The usually reserved Abuja crowd lost their inhibitions at the concert as they sang along at the top of their voices and danced while he performed.

Reacting to the electrifying musical fiesta, guests took to social media to appreciate Wizkid for the performance.

@PaulGaje said: “@wizkidayo made my night. Please come again.”

@ZhinnEmmanuel tweeted: “Thank you so much @wizkidayo That was amazing.”

