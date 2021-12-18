NLC plans nationwide protest Jan 27 over fuel price hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress has said it would embark on protest rallies from January 27, 2022, nationwide to reject the planned increase in the pupm price of premium motor spirit otherwise known as petrol by the Federal Government.

Labour said the protests would kick off instantly and without notice in all the 36 states in case the government goes ahead to increase fuel before the planned January 27 nationwide rallies.

At the National Executive Council of the NLC held in Abuja on Friday, he body said: “Pursuant to its rejection and resistance of further increase in the price of petrol, to organize protest rallies in all the 36 states of the federation on 27th January 2022 which would culminate in the submission of protest letters to all the 36 state governors. Subsequently, a national protest will take place on 1st February 2022 in Abuja; and

“In case government decides to announce new petrol prices before the proposed protests, the protest will kick off instantly and without any other further notice in every state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.”

This was contained in a communique signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and Secretary – General, Emmanuel Ugboaja.

The meeting also considered the plan to concession federal assets, level of insecurity and electoral reforms among others.

It urged the government to adopt effective economic policies to halt the inflationary trend as it presents additional pressure on the lean income of Nigerian workers and other citizens and has made life terribly unbearable for the poor masses of the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...