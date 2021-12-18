Female soldier filmed accepting marriage proposal from Corps member arrested

The Nigerian Army has allegedly arrested the female soldier who was filmed accepting a marriage proposal from a corps member in uniform.

The viral video, which has been shared wildly on social media, took place at the Yikpata orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps, Kwara State.

It elicited a flurry of reactions as some hailed the male corps member for his boldness and confidence.

In the video, he knelt down to make his proposal amid cheers and applause from other corps members in the background.

Watch the clip below.

According to Eons Intelligence, a platform for intelligence gathering and security updates, it said that the female soldier had been identified and detained at a military detention facility in Ilorin pending further investigations by the Nigerian Army authorities.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army and NYSC officials are yet to comment on the issue officially, even if it remains vague what her crime was, if any.

More to follow…

