Sen Danjuma Laah condemns fresh killings in Southern Kaduna

Senator representing Southern Kaduna District, Senator Danjuma Laah has condemned the attack and killings of four persons in Atyap chiefdom, in Zango Kataf Local Government areas of the Kaduna State.

The lawmaker frowned over the incessant killings in Atyap and urged the bereaved family to be patient as security agents would do everything possible to unravel those behind the killings.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity said that the former Secretary to the District Head of Abuyap Samson Maza, and his friend were killed on the way to their farms in Sako village.

The resident said one of the victims was killed on his farm at Ma-Wakili village while the other was killed in nearby Kurfi village.

Reacting to the incident, Senator La’ah said the Atyap Chiefdom has suffered serial attacks in recent times which have led to the loss of lives and property.

He appealed to the security operatives to double their efforts to curtail the wanton killing and bloodshed in the area.

