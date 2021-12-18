Rangers boss Van Bronckhorst ‘really happy’ with Aribo’s performances

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has expressed his satisfaction with the performance of Super Eagles star Joe Aribo since he took charge of the Scottish champions.

Aribo has been one of the most outstanding players since the former Dutch star took charge of Gers.

In the seven games Van Bronckhorst has taken charge of since coming on board, Aribo has scored three goals and delivered a slew of man of the match performances.

And speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s league clash with Dundee United, Van Bronckhorst said: “He’s played his role really well and I’m really happy with his performances. When you have a midfield player who is dangerous with his runs, with his off-ball movement, you create more danger from different areas. I think Joe is playing really well at this time. I’m happy with his performances.”

Meanwhile, Rangers are poised to lose their Nigerian trio Leon Balogun, Aribo and Calvin Bassey for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which begins on January 9th in Cameroon.

But Van Bronckhorst stated that the three players will be around for the Old Firm derby billed for January 2nd before jetting off for the AFCON.

“They will be there 100%. For me, it was clear that we will release them (for AFCON international duty) after the Old Firm game so we have the full squad until we go into the winter break.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...