Former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

In a tweet on Friday, the former Vice President wrote: “A very hearty birthday felicitation to President @MBuhari. I pray that Almighty Allah continues to bless you with good health and vitality.”

Buhari, who turned 79 years old today, celebrated his birthday in Istanbul, Turkey, where he is to participate in the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A statement by Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the President cut his 79th birthday cake moulded in national colours, green-white-green to start the day, before going on to chair a planning meeting with officials in his delegation and thereafter drove to the Dolmabahce Palace for a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Erdogan.

The Nigerian leader has however come under criticism for traveling abroad despite the rising spate of killings in the country.

Escalating violence in the northern part of the country led to the recent #NorthIsBleeding protests which saw the arrest of many unarmed protesters – an act that has worsened the rights record of the present administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...