Reddit files to go public

Social media platform Reddit has started the process to sell its shares on the stock market.

In a confidential filing, the firm did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell or the price of the shares.

In August, the company said it had raised $700m (£528m) in new funding, valuing it at more than $10bn.

“The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions,” Reddit said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, as per The BBC.

Earlier this year, investors flocked to the San Francisco-based firm’s messaging board for tips on trading stocks like US video game retailer GameStop and the AMC cinema chain – known as “meme stocks”, those that gain popularity through sites like Reddit.

Stocks that often became popular were ones that had been heavily bet against by professional investors, such as hedge funds.

As a result some of these shares saw their prices rise and fall sharply in hugely volatile trade.

Reddit, which was founded in 2005, had around 52 million daily users as of August this year.

