Mexican actress, Tania Mendoza, shot dead

A Mexican actress, Tania Mendoza, was shot dead while she waited to pick up her 11-year-old son from a football academy in the state of Morelos, according to reports.

Mendoza was outside the sporting complex in the city of Cuernavaca with other parents when two armed men arrived on a motorbike on Tuesday.

One of them shot her multiple times before escaping with his accomplice, BBC writes.

Mendoza, who was 42, rose to fame in 2005 after a lead role in the film La Mera Reyna del Sur. She had also appeared in a number of soap operas but in recent years was dedicated to her career as a singer, and recorded five albums.

In 2010, she was kidnapped with her husband and son, who was six months old, from the couple’s car wash business.

Since then, she had reported to the Morelos State Attorney General’s Office several death threats.

It is not yet clear who was behind Mendoza’s murder, or any possible motive. After the shooting, police carried out an operation in search for the suspects, but no-one was arrested.

