Kenyan students arrested over group sex

Kenyan police have arrested a group of students of Gatitu Mixed Secondary School for engaging in group sex after bingeing on alcohol.

The incident took place on Tuesday December14, 2021.

After the school closed for the December holiday, the students got arrested in several bars and bush hideouts in Makuyu area after being involved in drinking spree and group sex that left a number of them unconscious.

The arrested students are detained at the Makuyu and Kenol police stations.

Photos of the bust posted online show one of the students taken to a local police station was vomiting on the floor, as did his other mates.

The authorities have not yet announced what charges would be brought against the randy students.

