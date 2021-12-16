Ben Affleck Shuts Down Claims that He Blamed Jennifer Garner for Their Failed Marriage

Ben Affleck is setting the records straight after news reports claimed that he blamed his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for their failed marriage.

It all started with his Tuesday interview on Howard Stern’s talk show, where the Oscar winner remarked about his alcohol use while married to Garner, from whom he separated in 2015. “I’d probably still be drinking. It’s part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped,” Affleck said at one point. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’”

He then added: “What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

This earned him major flak, and now he has gone on Jimmy Kimmel to address outlets that edited that interview to a clickbait.

“They had literally taken the conversation I had had for two hours and made it seem as if I was saying the exact opposite of what I said,” Affleck told Kimmel. “I had gone on and said how much we respected each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first and went through our stuff,” he said. “And then (they) said I blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped, just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy.”

He added that he can’t let the negative reaction go without saying something because it hit too close to home. “It’s about my kids, I got to just draw a line,” he said. “Let me be clear. That’s not true. I don’t believe that. It’s the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe, and I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom because I never have. I never would.”

Affleck then added that knows he’s in the spotlight as an actor, but he takes issue when his family is targeted. “Not with my kids. Don’t do that. It’s wrong,” he said. “It hurts me and it hurts them. Stop it.”

