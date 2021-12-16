Rohr accuses NFF of interfering in players’ selection

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, says officials of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) were always interfering in his players selection for matches and this affected the team’s performances.

T German tactician was shown the door Sunday after a string of poor performances.

But speaking about his spell with the Eagles in a chat with American broadcaster ESPN, on Thursday, Rohr said he had to stand his ground after NFF officials barraged him with “advice and opinions” on players selection.

The Franco-German also said although he refused all the interferences, the situation made it difficult for him to work under such conditions.

“I know that all Nigerians are passionate about football, and everybody has his own favourite for this. And I understand that everybody wants to see their favourite players. What is true is that perhaps I didn’t follow the suggestions or the advice of the officials to invite certain players,” he said.

“That is possible because I wanted to do the choice with my technical staff and not with people from outside the team. I got a lot of suggestions, but I always wait. I understand that the officials want to do well — everybody wants to bring in his advice, his opinion — but in the end, it was too much, and it was difficult to work in these conditions.”

He has since been replaced by ex-international Austin Eguavoen, who is on course to take the team to the 2021 AFCON billed to start on January 9, 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...