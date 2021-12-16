‘In Nigeria terrorists are pardoned, while protesters are killed’ – Adeyanju

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has lashed out at the Nigerian government over the constant harassment of peaceful protesters by security operatives.

Adeyanju, who took to his Facebook handle on Wednesday night opined that Nigeria is the only country in the world where terrorists are pardoned while peaceful protesters are shot at and harassed by police officers.

He alleged that not a single member of the notorious terrorist sect, Boko Haram, is currently on trial for the terror unleashed on Nigerians but rather enjoying amnesty.

He wrote, “Nigeria is the only country in the world where over 40,000 Boko Haram terrorists have been forgiven by the Govt but they pay thugs and police to attack peaceful protesters. Not one Boko Haram is on trial. They killed peaceful protesters at Lekki & continue to deny it till date.”

The Muhammadu Buhari-led government has come under fire for its program of pardoning ‘repentant terrorists’.

As of November 2021, it was learnt that at least 15,000 terrorists, who surrendered to government forces had begun undergoing de-radicalisation.

This is as thousands of people rendered homeless and bereaved by the terrorists are languishing in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the country.

