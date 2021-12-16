Twitter founder Jack Dorsey appoints 3 Nigerians to head Bitcoin trust fund

Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, has appointed three Nigerians and one South African to act as the board of his Bitcoin Trust (BTrust) fund which will be disbursed for development across Africa and India.

Dorsey, who stepped down as Twitter CEO in November, had in February announced a BTrust [with the ‘B’ carrying bitcoin symbol] in collaboration with American rapper, Jay Z.

BTrust is a fund with 500 BTC capital base worth approximately N10,014,265,775.40 ($24,426,230), and will be managed by four Africans, without oversight from Dorsey or Jay Z.

In a late statement released on his Twitter page on Wednesday, Dorsey revealed the identities of the BTrust board, three of whom are Nigerians; Abubakar Nur Khalil, Obi Nwosu, Ojoma Ochai, and South African, Carla Kirk-Cohen.

The individuals were selected from a pool of 7,000 applicants who applied to be on the board, which was initially meant to be occupied by three directors, Ripples writes.

Obi Nwosu is the Co-founder of Coinfloor, a serd-level cryptocurrency startup, which has raised $300,000 in funding round.

Ojoma Ochai is the Managing Partner at CcHUBCreative (Co-Creation Hub), a technology innovation workspace, accelerating startup growth in Nigeria and selected part in Africa – CcHUB has raised $5.5 million to aid its operation.

Abubakar Nur Khalil is a bitcoin core contributor, and had received $50,000 in BTC for his work on Bitcoin wallet software from Human Rights Foundation (HRF) in May 2021.

Khalil is also the CTO of Recursive Capital, an earlyon-stage crypto VC fund, supporting founders building critical web 3.0 infrastructure.

Carla Kirk-Cohen is a software engineer at Lightning Labs. She previously worked for Luno, a South African cryptocurrency Exchange and Wallet firm, working on the crypto-ops team.

