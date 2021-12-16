Nollywood star, Karibi Fubara, is dead

Popular Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara is dead, his family has announced.

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday December 12, 2021, his sister, Aya Eneli, said: “My brother, Karibi Fubara, has joined the ancestral realm. I’m devastated, but not hopeless.

“He lived fully and with joy. Left a great body of work. Will be a powerful ancestor. I love you.”

“He was a warrior, now he is an angel in heaven.”

Fubara who rose to prominence after his role in ‘Before 30’ was battling with cancer – a revelation he made in 2020.

Karibi got married to popular Nollywood fashion entrepreneur, Yolanda Okereke in 2019.

He won many hearts in films in his role in the recent Smart Money Woman and God Calling.

