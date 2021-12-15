Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Emmanuel Offor

Bus conductor, 18, wins chess, mental math tournament in Lagos

An 18-year old bus conductor, Adeoye Fawaz, has emerged the overall winner of a Chess and Mental Maths tournament held in Oshodi, Lagos State.

The tournament was organized by Slums Initiative, an organisation dedicated to engaging children and other young people living in slums.

Adeoye revealed that he wanted to become a comedian and musician but works as a bus conductor for now.

Tunde Onokoya, the founder of the ‘Initiave’ in a tweet said it was a risk they had to take to organise the tournament.

He said, “After several weeks of planning and evaluating the risks involved in taking on a project of this nature, I have finally decided to go for it.”

