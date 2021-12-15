Viral Video: Man attacks Bishop Oyedepo while on pulpit

There was melee at the Living Faith Church headquarters in Ota, Ogun State when an unknown man physically attacked the founder of the church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

In a video already gone viral, the unknown man made his way to the pulpit and attacked Oyedepo while he was preaching.

The man, dressed in white suit was seen dragging Oyedepo’s legs before the timely intervention of his security officers.

Olisa.tv could not immediately ascertain when the incident occurred.

The security men and some leaders on the altar, forcefully pulled the man away from the Bishop to prevent him from falling on the altar.

Check out a clip of the bizarre incident below.

