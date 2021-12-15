2023: I’ll consult widely before making a decision – Tinubu

Ahmed Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday said he will consult widely before making a decision on whether to run for the Presidency in 2023.

Tinubu stated this after a closed-door meeting with leaders of the Northern Alliance Committee in Abuja.

“I am not going to turn them down,” he said of voices that have clamoured for his candidacy. “But I will still effectively and widely consult, particularly brainstorm with my friends and find a date to come out openly and tell Nigerians.

“But the President is still in office. I don’t want to distract him from all the challenges he might face today. So, don’t muddle the political waters. Consult, make our program known to the people later. And the intention is clear. So you can keep guessing.”

Tuesday’s meeting is seen as part of his consultations towards his 2023 presidential ambitions.

