Taraba’s Ishaku raps Buhari for permanent military bases on border with Cameroon

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari where he argued that setting up permanent military bases along Taraba’s border with Cameroon is the only solution to incessant Ambazonia attacks on Nigerian civilians.

Ambazonia militants, who are seeking to secede from Cameroon, regularly cross into communities in Taraba, causing mayhem.

In November, the militants attacked Takum local government and killed 11 persons, including a traditional ruler in Manga village.

“The military is stationed there for now,” Ishaku told ChannelsTV.

“But I had to tell the President, as the Commander-in-Chief, we will need a permanent solution on the axis of our continuous boundary with Cameroon.”

He noted that the Kashimbilla dam has extended the Kashimbilla lake about six kilometers into Cameroonian territory, allowing for easy access to and from Nigeria.

“Therefore we need to station a naval base, an air force base to police the borders and also a military base on a permanent basis,” he said.

“This is the only way we can prevent the re-occurrence of these Ambazonians, which is one too many.”

Mr. Ishaku noted that the President’s response was very positive and expressed optimism that a permanent solution would soon be found.

