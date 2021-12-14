Just In: Buhari nominates new minister, INEC and NPC Commissioners

President Muhammdu Buhari on Tuesday nominated Mr. Muazu Jaji Sambo from Taraba State as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read Buhari’s letter urging the Senate to screen and confirm the nominee for appointment at plenary on Tuesday morning.

It is not yet clear what ministry the new nominee, Mr Sambo would be assigned to, or what minister he would come in for.

Buhari also nominated six National Commissioners and one Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), TheNation reports.

The newly nominated candidates for confirmation by the Senate as National Commissioners of INEC include Malam Mohammed Haruna (Niger State) North Central; Mrs May Agbamuche Mbu – Delta State; Okeagu Kenneth Nnamdi – Abia State, South East; Maj. Gen. A.B. Alkali (retd.) – Adamawa State, North East; Engr. Prof. Rada H. Gumus – Bayelsa State, South South, and Mr. Sam Olumeku – Ondo State, South West.

Mr. Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye from Ondo State, (South West) was named Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Those nominated as Commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC), include Engr Benedict Opong – Akwa Ibom State; Mrs Gloria Izofor Mni – Bayelsa state, Barr. Mrs Patricia O. Iyayan Kuchi – Benue State, Dr. Bala Haliru, Kebbi State and Dr Iyatayo Oyetunbi, Oyo State.

