Pierre Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be Arsenal’s club captain.

The club also announced that the 32-year-old will not be selected for the London derby against West Ham.

This comes days after the Gabon international was dropped from the 3-0 win over Southampton following what manager Mikel Arteta called a disciplinary breach.

After the game, Arteta faced further questions from the media, but the Gunners boss remained tight-lipped on the reasons for Aubameyang’s absence, refusing to comment when asked if the striker had returned late from a trip abroad earlier in the week.

It is not the first time Arsenal have had to take action against Aubameyang.

Arteta dropped his captain to the bench for the north London derby against Tottenham in March due to lateness. He was also reminded of his responsibilities by Arsenal back in February over a possible Covid-19 regulations breach.

