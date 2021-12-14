Gunmen abduct mother of Gov Yahaya Bello’s Chief of Staff

Gunmen have abducted the mother of the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Abdulkarim Asuku, in Kogi State.

The victim, Mrs Seriya Raji, was reported to have been whisked away from her residence on Monday evening at Inese/Ovakere New Layout in Nagazi community located in Adavi Local Government Area of the state.

A resident of the community said the gunmen storm Seriya’s residence at about 7:40pm shortly after she observed the evening prayer at a mosque within the premises.

He explained that the abductors, numbering about six and dressed in black suits with masks, came with a polythene bag suspected to be concealing guns and other dangerous weapons.

As of the time of filing this report, the abductors have yet to make any contact with the family of their victim.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...