UNIOSUN student set ablaze for refusing to join cult

A student of the Osun State University, Osogbo, has been set ablaze for refusing to join a cult group, according to reports.

The university management confirmed the incident and identified the victim as a part-time final-year Political Science student named Victor Oke.

According to the varsity Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, in Osogbo, on Monday, Oke was attacked at the Akede area of Osogbo, on Saturday.

Recalling eyewitness accounts, Adesoji said Oke was attacked “with cutlasses, hard stones” by the suspected cultists who “attempted to burn him, partially succeeding before he was eventually rescued.”

Oke was unable to show up for his final paper on Saturday following the attack.

Meanwhile, the management of the institution has said its security unit is working with the police to ensure that suspected cultists are arrested and prosecuted.

He said, “It was gathered that some of the eyewitnesses living in the area where the incident happened reported that they heard Oke Ademiju Victor shouting that he was not joining their cult, while they continued to hit him with cutlasses, hard stones and attempted to burn him, partially succeeding before he was eventually rescued.

“We have since been following up with the parents and it is confirmed that he was rushed to the university’s teaching hospital for treatment and later moved to an undisclosed hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.”

