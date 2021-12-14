Dabiri-Erewa hails David Alaba for donating N13.3m to curb open defecation in Nigeria

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has lauded David Alaba for donating N13.3 million to curb open defecation in the country.

She gave the appreciation message when officials from Ecobank and the National Coordinator, Organised Private Sector, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (OPS-WASH), visited her in Abuja to present the symbolic Cheque from the Real Madrid player.

Dabiri-Erewa acknowledged the efforts of Nigerians in Diaspora, Europe (NiDOE) and its umbrella group in Austria in facilitating the donation.

In addition, she urged other Nigerians in the Diaspora to emulate the laudable initiative of Alaba, the Nigerian-born football player of the Real Madrid club.

Receiving the symbolic cheque, the NiDCOM Boss said that the gesture by the Austrian captain, who was also an OPS-WASH Ambassador, is highly commendable.

Alaba, 29, joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer after spending a decade at Bayern Munich.

The Austrian player of Nigerian descent has been instrumental as Carlo Ancellotti’s men open an eight-point lead in LaLiga.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...