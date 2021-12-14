Bandits: Tambuwal demands urgent action in meeting with Buhari

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a full scale emergency in terrorists’ enclaves in the state.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mohammed Bello, in a statement noted that Tambuwal made the call when he met with the President on Monday at the Presidential Villa Abuja, saying this will enable the Armed Forces to carry out their operations without hindrance in all enclaves affected by the declaration.

He also appealed that these operations, once conceived and ready for execution, should be carried out simultaneously in the states where the terrorists have strongholds such as, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger and Kebbi states; as well as elsewhere, where the criminals have hideouts.

Furthermore, Gov. Tambuwal enjoined the President to give premium to the deployment of more manpower to all troubled areas, while making a case for the deployment of technology in flushing out the bandits.

The Governor added that it has become imperative to ask the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) and to seek extensive cooperation with the United Kingdom, France and the United States of America on security issues across the Sahel.

