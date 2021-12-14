Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Emmanuel Offor

Phones, laptops, other gadgets destroyed as fire razes computer village

Fire has gutted a shopping complex in the popular Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos.

The fire, which started in the early hours of Monday, destroyed many shops where phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets worth millions of naira were sold.

The cause of the fire was not ascertained at press time but the traders said it started about 4am and lasted till 7am when it was put out.

“There was a fire incident at 18, Otigba Street, Computer Village, Ikeja, which engulfed a shopping complex,” Ajisebutu said. “As soon as the report was received, firefighters were contacted and they arrived immediately.

“Policemen were drafted there to protect the firefighters and others. The fire has been put out successfully. No life was lost in the incident. However, valuable property whose estimates were not yet known were destroyed.”

