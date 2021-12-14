AFCON 2021: Rohr tips Eagles for success

Former Nigeria head coach, Gernot Rohr, believes the current squad of the Super Eagles have what it takes to triumph at the forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Rohr was sacked on Sunday by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after over five years on the job, making him Nigeria’s longest-serving manager.

The German tactician was replaced by Augustine Eguavoen as the interim coach of the Super Eagles.

Eguaveon will now take charge of the team as it begins preparations for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

However, reacting to the chances of the team at the AFCON tournament, Rohr told AFP that he’s convinced the team will have a good outing at the bi-annual tournament in Cameroon.

“It’s a huge frustration, but I don’t want to argue, it’s not my style. I’m convinced that they will have a very good CAN because the team is in place and this very united group is ready for the challenges that await it.

“I’m going to have a hard time doing without these great players and this very united staff, but the environment is not always favourable, we cannot control everything,” he said.

