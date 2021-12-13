Breaking: Messi’s PSG to play Madrid in Champions League Last 16

Paris St-Germain will go up against Real Madrid in a mouthwatering Champions League last 16 clash next year.

The lavish encounter comes after the Champions League last 16 was redrawn following what UEFA termed a technical glitch. The initial draw had featured a sensational reunion of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after PSG were drawn against Manchester United.

The Red Devils will now tackle Atletico Madrid for a place in the quarterfinals after Bayern Munich, initially drawn to face Atleti, got pitted against Salzburg.

Reigning champions Chelsea will square off against French champions Lille, while Liverpool and Inter Milan will lock horns.

The first legs will be spread out on 15, 16, 22 and 23 February, with the second legs on 8, 9, 15 and 16 March.

A major change from this season sees the away goals rule removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time.

If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, then it goes to a penalty shootout.

This season’s final takes place in St Petersburg, Russia, on 28 May.

2021/22 UCL (Round of 16 first leg) Redrawn:

Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munchen

Sporting Lisbon v Manchester City

Benfica v Ajax

Chelsea v Lille

Altelico Madrid v Manchester United

Villarreal v Juventus

Inter Milan v Liverpool

PSG v Real Madrid

