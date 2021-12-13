Breaking: UAE stops international airlines from flying Nigerian passengers to Dubai

The diplomatic row between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has escalated as the Gulf nation has stopped foreign airlines from airlifting Nigerians to its destination (Dubai).

According to TheIndependent, Ethiopian Airlines, Turkish Air and other international airlines going to Dubai from their bases refused to board Nigerians whose final destination is the UAE.

The airlines insisted that they have been directed not to airlift Nigerian passport holders to Dubai.

So far, hundreds of passengers are affected by this directive as Ethiopian Airline a few minutes ago offloaded their Nigerian passengers to Dubai.

Nigeria has yet to respond to the latest escalation which was triggered by a travel ban imposed by the UAE following fears of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

