Wow! Shocking revelations as Wikileaks floods internet with all its files

Wikileaks has set the internet, and possibly the world ablaze by dumping all of their files online.

The non-profit group dropped everything from Hillary Clinton’s emails, Vegas shooting done by an FBI sniper, Steve Jobs’ HIV letter, PedoPodesta, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Bilderberg, CIA agents arrested for rape, WHO pandemic and more.

It comes bare days after a UK court ruled that Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, can be extradited to the US.

You can dig into the explosive files below…

Index file: https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI

