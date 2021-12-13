Champions League: It’s Ronaldo v Messi as PSG draw Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo will go head to head with Lionel Messi as Manchester United have been drawn to face Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The blockbuster clash pits two of the greatest players of all time in Ronaldo and Messi after their summer moves to England and France respectively.

Holders Chelsea have been drawn to face French champions Lille, while six-time winners Liverpool come up against Red Bull Salzburg.

Premier League champions Manchester City take on last season’s Europa League winners Villarreal.

The first legs will be spread out on 15, 16, 22 and 23 February, with the second legs on 8, 9, 15 and 16 March.

A major change from this season sees the away goals rule removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time.

If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, then it goes to a penalty shootout.

This season’s final takes place in St Petersburg, Russia, on 28 May.

Champions League last-16 draw:

Benfica v Real Madrid

Villarreal v Manchester City

Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich

Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool

Inter Milan v Ajax

Sporting Lisbon v Juventus

Chelsea v Lille

PSG v Manchester United

