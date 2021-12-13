Monday, December 13, 2021
Onitsha rocked by gas blast

A gas explosion has caused a major scare along Awka Road in the metropolitan city of Onitsha, Anambra State, on Sunday.

Vanguard reports that the explosion which occurred at a gas station subsequently consumed two filling stations along the Onitsha Enugu expressway way.

However, due to a swift response to distress calls by residents, the men of the Anambra Fire Service were able to save two other filling stations, Rain Oil and J I Ejison, from the fire.

No fewer than 15 vehicles were gutted in a mechanic workshop sharing boundaries with the filling stations.

As a result of the explosion, vehicular movement was hindered along Awka Road, Onitsha Enugu expressway and Old road Nkpor.

