Buhari condoles with US as Tornado wreaks havoc

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the sympathies of Nigeria to the government and people of the United States following devastating tornadoes that ripped across six states, leaving destruction and death on their trail.

“The destruction of whole towns, flattening of houses, schools, hospitals, businesses and other social infrastructure on a scale never seen before is deeply saddening,” President Buhari said in a statement signed on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“Our deepest sympathies go to all those affected, as well as the government and the American people.”

The President urged fellow citizens to join the rest of the world in praying for the deceased and the quick recovery of other victims and their families.

Severe weather wreaked havoc in multiple southeastern and south-central US states on Friday, killing no fewer than 94 and leaving towns in ruin.

Emergency crews also raced against time to find dozens who were still trapped in various buildings.

