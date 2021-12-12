Buhari, Jonathan others attend ECOWAS summit

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday joined his African counterparts at the 60th Ordinary Session of Authority of Heads of State and Government ECOWAS at the State House in Abuja.

Those in attendance are the President of Ghana and Chair of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of state and Governments, Nana Akufo-Addo; the former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan; Special Representatives of the United Nations; President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe and the President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum.

Others are the Presidents of The Gambia, Adama Barrow; Cote D’ Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara; Senegal, Macky Sall; Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló; Sierra Leone, Julius Bio as well as the President of Cape Verde, Jose Maria Neves.

Buhari, in his remarks, said the region is tormented by numerous challenges especially the situation in Mali and Guinea where the military seized power.

He stressed that West Africa continues to suffer from various major challenges including political, security, environmental and socioeconomic concerns linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

The President called on African leaders to continue to work together in a pragmatic way in order to confront the numerous challenges facing the sub-region, especially the threat to democracy.

He further noted that the gathering of African leaders in Abuja is a clear demonstration of their commitment to the effective integration of the sub-region.

