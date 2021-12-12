UFC: Pena stops Nunes with stunning second round submission

Juliana Pena made the wild claim that she would shock the world at UFC 269 and that’s exactly what she delivered.

Pena, the former Ultimate Fighter winner pulled off one of the most improbable upsets in the history of the sport after tapping out Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke in the second round to become the new bantamweight champion.

It was an incredible display of heart and determination as Pena forced Nunes into a brawl, which allowed her to maximize the damage she was inflicting before taking the fight to the ground to wrap up the submission.

The stoppage came at 3:26 in round two as Pena snatches the 135-pound title away from Nunes.

“I’m not surprised motherf*ckers!” Pena shouted following her scarcely believable win.

“I told you. Don’t ever doubt me again. Will power strength and determination. It will take you places. I definitely expected a win and the world is my oyster.”

The new champ was all smiles while holding her daughter with the UFC title wrapped around her waist.

With the win, she becomes the fifth women’s bantamweight champion in UFC history.

