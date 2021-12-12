Pastor killed, five abducted as bandits terrorise Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed one Pastor Dauda Bature who was in charge of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) parish in the Narayi area of Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

Bature, who was initially abducted by the armed men, was killed despite the payment of an unspecified amount of money to his captors as a ransom for his release, ChannelsTV reports, quoting a top member of the church.

The source who does not want his identity disclosed explained that the bandits kidnapped Bature on November 8 while he was working on his farm.

His farm is said to be situated at a location not far from the Rigasa Train Station on the outskirts of the Kaduna metropolis.

According to the church member, the body of the pastor was found some days ago after his family had paid the ramson demanded by his abductors.

In a related development, bandits invaded Oil village in Chikun LGA where they forcefully took away a woman and her four children to an unknown location.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, Muhammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident in a statement, revealed that the assailants carried out simultaneous attacks on a residential area at Sabo GRA in the LGA.

On receiving the distress call, Jalige stated that operatives were immediately mobilised with the support of other security agents to the scene.

He added that the criminals, on sensing the presence of security agents, started shooting indiscriminately while the operatives swiftly returned fire and succeeded in foiling the attempt.

“Unfortunately, it was discovered that the bandits operated simultaneously with one at oil village in the same Sabo location where they kidnapped a woman and her four children to an unknown destination,” he said.

