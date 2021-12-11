1,234 Orphanage homes apply for Davido’s N250m fund

No fewer than 1,234 orphanage homes have applied to be beneficiaries of the N250m donation by award-winning singer, Davido.

The ‘Fall’ singer made the disclosure via his Instagram stories to his 22.2m followers on Saturday, ahead of the selection and disbursement process of the funds.

Davido commanded the headlines recently after N250m was donated by his colleagues, friends and fans in an online campaign towards his 29th birthday celebration on November 21st. He decided to donate the money to orphanage homes.

The Afropop superstar noted that a total of 852 homes without orphanage names and 382 orphanages who have names applied for the funds.

He further revealed that the selection and disbursement will take place between the 18th and 19th of December with a press release to follow the next day,

He wrote, “Verification is ongoing, and the report will be out by 15th December. Selection and disbursement 18th/19th and the press release should be by 20th Dec.

“1234 responded; 852 without orphanage names; 382 with orphanage names.

“The national association of orphanages in Nigeria sent the list of orphanage homes within their coverage, which to some extent, is helping us in the verification process. God bless. We rise by lifting others.” (sic)

