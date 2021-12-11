Sen. Adeleke fetes wife on birthday

Most people undoubtedly remember Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke for his dancing feet and bid to become Osun State governor.

His wife, Titilayo Adeleke, is hardly in the public discourse.

Well, all that changed recently as she celebrated her birthday last Thursday.

Chief Titilayo is a member of the popular Nigerian family who prefers a quiet life, such that if she walks into a Lagos popular market, she might not be noticed.

To mark the special day, Adeleke said her birthday was an opportunity to acknowledge God’s grace in their life and celebrate the wonderful gift that she is.

“As you turn a year older today, I rejoice with you and bid you every great thing that life has to offer. It is my prayer that God Almighty grant you many more celebrations in good health and happiness, and your expectations fulfilled with ease. Happy birthday my darling wife and many happy returns of the day,” he said.

Titilola Adeleke is a successful businessman and mother of the politician’s the children – B-Red, Shina Rambo and Nike.

And if Adeleke gets his wish, she’ll become the First Lady of Osun State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...