N84m debt: Court threatens to freeze Adamawa salary account

A Federal High Court in Abuja has threatened to grant an Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) suit seeking an order to freeze the Adamawa State Government’s salary accounts over inability to pay back N84 million loan six years after borrowing.

In a ruling Friday, Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the state government until January 11, 2022 to settle the issue with AMCON.

Justice Ekwo said he was mindful to grant a plea by counsel to the state government, Fabaryu Thliza, due to the vast majority of the civil servants who might be affected by the order, especially as Christmas celebration draws near.

“This adjournment is at the instance of the defendant and a gracious adjournment to allow them pay the staff for Christmas. This shall be the last adjournment,” the judge warned.

He then adjourned the matter until January 11, 2022 for report of settlement or hearing.

