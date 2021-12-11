Trump explodes in expletive-laden attack on ex-ally Netanyahu

Former US President Donald Trump has launched a withering attack on his once-close ally, ex-Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of disloyalty.

Mr Trump said he was furious at Mr Netanyahu for the way he congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory, using an expletive towards him.

The Republican leader made the comments in interviews for a book about his role in Middle East peace-making, BBC reports.

The US administration under Mr Trump, from 2017-2021, is considered the most favourable towards Israel in the two countries’ history.

Mr Netanyahu served as Israeli prime minister while Mr Trump was in office, and the two men were portrayed as having particularly warm personal relations, often publicly praising one another.

Speaking to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid for his book Trump’s peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East, Mr Trump accused Mr Netanyahu of congratulating too quickly Mr Trump’s successor Joe Biden on winning the 2020 US election.

Mr Trump disputed the election result, though his claims were never upheld.

“The first person who congratulated [Joe Biden] was Bibi [Benjamin] Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with… Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake.

“He was very early,” Mr Trump said. “Like earlier than most. I haven’t spoken to him since. [Expletive] him.

In other comments, Mr Trump says: “Nobody did more for Bibi. And I liked Bibi,” adding: “I still like Bibi. But I also like loyalty.”

Mr Netanyahu was ousted from office in June this year after failing to form a government following deadlocked elections.

In response to Mr Trump’s comments, Mr Netanyahu told Axios: “I highly appreciate President Trump’s big contribution to Israel and its security. I also appreciate the importance of the strong alliance between Israel and the US and therefore it was important for me to congratulate the incoming president.”

