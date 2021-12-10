Nigerian Army chief warns of more violent attacks in 2022

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, on Friday warned his commanders to prepare for “possible increase” in attacks by violent non-state actors in the coming year.

He, however, assured Nigerians of improvement in security across the country in 2022 as they step up the fight against insurgents, bandits and other non-state actors.

Yahaya gave the assurance in Abuja at the closing of the COAS Annual Conference 2021, with the theme “Building Nigerian Army Capacity in Combating Emerging Security Threats in a Joint Operations Environment.”

Yahaya said, “In the course of the conference, we discussed vigorously salient issues affecting the performance of our constitutional roles and the sustenance of professionalism.

“We have equally considered the various security issues plaguing our nation.

“Consequently, our focus for the coming year would be on developing capacities for improved performances across board.”

He further warned those fueling crises in various locations across the country to desist from their unpatriotic acts.

“Furthermore, commanders must ensure that their troops master the art of night operations and anti-ambush drills by engaging in effective night operations and anti-ambush drill training. We must take the fight to the adversary in order to neutralise and defeat them.

“Commanders are also urged to develop contingency plans to ensure our forces always retain the initiative in all our theatres of operation.

“In that vein, commanders must plan for the possible increase in scope and dimension of the activities of violent state actors in the coming year. I expect that with the improved support we have in terms of logistics and other key combat enablers, we should strive to decisively defeat the adversaries in all theatres of operations.”

The COAS also directed formation and unit commanders to ensure systematic inspection of arms and ammunition as well as the various holding facilities, among others.

