Traditional ruler, 4 others gunned down in Imo

Unknown gunmen have murdered Edwin Azike, the traditional ruler of Atta ancient kingdom in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

This was confirmed in a statement Friday by the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mike Abatam, Azike, who said the traditional ruler was abducted on Thursday night.

His lifeless body was later identified and recovered inside his vehicle along the road leading to the market square in the community on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses who spoke with ChannelsTV said another four locals were murdered by gunmen in the community.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police Rabiu Hussaini has directed all the tactical teams to swing into action immediately and go after the perpetrators.

