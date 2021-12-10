Netflix Set to Release Kanye West’s Documentary, ‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,’ in 2022

Next year, Netflix will reportedly release Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, the documentary about Kanye West.

The project, set to premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January, was created by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah (Coodie & Chike). It includes previously unreleased archival footage of the young Kanye West at work.

This comes two months after Netflix shared a trailer for the project.

Pitchfork adds this about the documentary: “Jeen-Yuhs has been more than two decades in the making. Filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah who operate as Creative Control, created the movie, having collaborated with Ye on visuals for “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks.” In addition to jeen-yuhs, a documentary based on Lizzie Goodman’s 2017 book Meet Me in the Bathroom will premiere at Sundance next year. The programming will also feature Kathryn Ferguson’s documentary Nothing Compares, which examines the life and career of Sinéad O’Connor between 1987 and 1993.”

We can’t wait!

