9 killed in Niger mosque attack

Yet-to-be identified gunmen killed nine worshippers observing their morning prayers at a mosque in Ba’are community in Mashegu council of Niger State, the police have announced.

The assailants reportedly stormed the community on motorcycles, shooting intermittently as they headed for the mosque where they opened fire on the faithful.

While official report claims ten persons were injured in the attack which occurred Wednesday morning, locals allege that no fewer than 16 persons were killed at the scene.

The State Commissioner of Police, Monday Bala Kuryas, told The Nation that nine persons were killed, adding that security personnel had been drafted to the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...