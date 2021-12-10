Gov Masari lifts ban on telecom services in 10 of 17 Katsina LGAs

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has applied to the Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC) requesting it to restore telephone services in ten of the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Director General, Media to the State Governor, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, disclosed this in a press statement in the wee hours of Friday, as per DailyPost.

According to Labaran, the affected local government areas include: Kurfi, Dutsinma, Matazu, Musawa, Malumfashi, Dandume, Bakori, Funtua, Kafur and Danja.

However, he said telecom services remain banned in the following seven local governments: Faskari, Sabuwa, Batsari, Safana, Kankara, Danmusa and Jibia.

He said the state government, “decided to suspend the ban in the ten local governments as a result of the return to near normalcy, even as efforts have remained on the front burner to ensure maximum return of peace in every part of the state.”

Gov Masari’s decision follows similar moves by the Kaduna and Zamfara State governments where the telecom ban did little to curb the menace of banditry and kidnap.

