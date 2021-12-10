Don’t visit South-East until Nnamdi Kanu is released – IPOB warns Buhari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari over his plan to visit Ebonyi State.

According to IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu must regain his freedom before the president could visit any state in the South-East region.

IPOB made the disclosure in a statement by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Thursday, noting that there will be a total lockdown of the region should the president step foot in the region.

The statement read: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the planned secret visit of Buhari to Ebonyi State.

“The secret visit according to IPOB intelligence is being facilitated by some All Progressives Congress politicians in the state.

“IPOB will not accept any visit both secret and open, by Buhari to Biafraland while our leader is still in DSS cell. Our leader has to be released unconditionally before Buhari should contemplate any visit to Biafra land.

“Biafrans will lock down everywhere any day he ventures to visit Biafraland until he releases our leader. He will meet empty streets in Ebonyi or any part of Biafra he chooses to visit without releasing Nnamdi Kanu.

“Biafrans must be prepared to lock down our territory any day he comes here in our region. Buhari has shown that he doesn’t like us. Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu cannot be in detention and we are welcoming Buhari in our region.

“Biafrans will sit-at-home any day he decides to come and mock us. He will know that the few politicians telling him lies about us don’t have control over the people. Should he decide to proceed with the planned visit, Ebonyi will be on lockdown.”

