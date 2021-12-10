New Zealand bans young people from buying cigarettes

The New Zealand’s government has banned the sale of cigarettes to the young ones aged 14 and under.

According to the government, the move is part of the country’s strategy to have fewer than 5% of people smoking by 2025.

The minimum age to buy cigarettes would keep rising year after year.

However, in theory at least, 65 years after the law takes effect, shoppers could still buy cigarettes – that is if they could prove they were at least 80 years old.

Other parts of the plan include allowing only the sale of tobacco products with very low nicotine levels and slashing the number of stores that can sell them. The changes would be brought in over time to help retailers adjust.

Similarly, the UK government has a goal for England to become smoke-free by 2030, part of which could include raising the minimum age to buy cigarettes from 18 to 21.

The country’s Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall, who is spearheading the plan, said her work at a public hospital in Wellington involved telling several smokers they had developed cancer.

She said: ‘You meet, every day, someone facing the misery caused by tobacco. The most horrible ways people die. Being short of breath, caused by tobacco.’

Smoking rates have steadily fallen in New Zealand for years, with only about 11% of adults now smoking and 9% smoking every day.

The daily rate among Indigenous Maori remains much higher at 22%. Under the government’s plan, a taskforce would be created to help reduce smoking among the country’s indigenous population.

Big tax increases have already been imposed on cigarettes in recent years and some question why they are not hiked even higher. metro.co.uk reports

The sale of vaping products is already restricted to those aged 18 and over in New Zealand and vaping is banned in schools.

Verrall said there was some evidence of a rise in youth vaping, a trend she is following ‘really closely’.

