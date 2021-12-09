Buhari denies ordering sack of AEDC management

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied being involved in the sack and replacement of the management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC.

In a statement Wednesday, the President’s Spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the statement credited to the Minister of State for Power cannot be true.

“This cannot be true. Since the privatization of the Power Sector in 2013, the management of the successor companies has reverted to the new owners,” the Presidency said.

The statement said for this reason it is totally out of place and inconceivable that Buhari would be linked to the management of a private organization such as the AEDC, let alone sacking it.

“It is gladdening to note that the minister quoted in the statement has himself distanced from it,” the spokesman added.

Investors in the economy were reassured in the statement that Buhari did not order the sack of the management of AEDC and does not intend to interfere in the running of the affairs of private business entities.

The statement however added that the President is in support of the ongoing discussions with relevant stakeholders to resolve the issues surrounding the recent developments in the AEDC.

